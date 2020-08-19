Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

