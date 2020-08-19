Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.