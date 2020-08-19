Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADIL stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

