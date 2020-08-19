Abyss Token Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ZBG, DDEX and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and $187,582.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.05461748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, ZBG, YoBit, CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Indodax and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

