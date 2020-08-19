924 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

Paycom Software stock opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

