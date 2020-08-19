8,797 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 511.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.