771 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,701,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

