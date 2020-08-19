765 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $358.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $360.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.97.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

