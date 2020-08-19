7,191 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

