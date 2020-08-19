6,888 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

