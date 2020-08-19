3,281 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

