24,515 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 44.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 146,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of EQR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.