2,102 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.