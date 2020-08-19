1,577 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $157.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

