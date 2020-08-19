1,380 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after buying an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

