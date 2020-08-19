11,037 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after purchasing an additional 554,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

SYF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.