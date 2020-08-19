$1.45 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. VMware posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

