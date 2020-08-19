-$0.04 EPS Expected for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

MTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MTA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

