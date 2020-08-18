Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.35.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $266.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,796 shares of company stock worth $176,951,258. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

