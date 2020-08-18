ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $28,254.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,593.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ZIX by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

