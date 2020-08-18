ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

