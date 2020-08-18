Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

WSC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,891,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.