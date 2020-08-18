Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.