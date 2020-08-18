Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

James River Group stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -223.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 938.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.