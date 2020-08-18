Zacks Investment Research Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTVT. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.81. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

