Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

ITMR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.82. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

