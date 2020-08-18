Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRMD. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

IRMD opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iradimed by 124.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iradimed by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iradimed by 31.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iradimed by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iradimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.