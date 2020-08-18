Zacks Investment Research Lowers HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 0.23. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

