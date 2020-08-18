Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.84.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 175.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

