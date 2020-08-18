Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.54 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.