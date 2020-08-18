Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,867 shares of company stock worth $24,058,050. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

