Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). New Age Beverages reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 133.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

