Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

