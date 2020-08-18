Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.09. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

