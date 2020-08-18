Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 108,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

