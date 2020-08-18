Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. TC Pipelines reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCP. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 112,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,206,000 after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCP opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

