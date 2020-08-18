Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $42.75 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

