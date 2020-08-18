Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Axis Capital reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of AXS opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 163,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,709.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 496,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549,576.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,249,568 shares of company stock worth $95,224,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

