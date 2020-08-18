Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of YGYI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.44. Youngevity International has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Youngevity International by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

