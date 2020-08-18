Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Financial Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.12% N/A -39.94% Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Netlist has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Netlist and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xilinx 3 9 8 1 2.33

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential downside of 44.47%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $104.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Xilinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Netlist.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 4.04 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -6.75 Xilinx $3.16 billion 8.12 $792.72 million $3.35 31.37

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xilinx beats Netlist on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

