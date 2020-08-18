Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of XIACF stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

