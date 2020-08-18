Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XERS. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.40 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

