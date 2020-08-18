Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

