Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

