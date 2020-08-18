X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $22.11.

