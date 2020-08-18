Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 14th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

