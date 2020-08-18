Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 760,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 382,369 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:WF opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.