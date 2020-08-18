Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $230.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com reported wider than anticipated loss in second quarter. Rising investments in product development, infrastructure and platform, to counter stiff competition from Shopify and BigCommerce and expand presence in the e-commerce domain, is limiting margin expansion. Moreover, focus on small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses, which are more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds amid coronavirus crisis led slowdown, is hurting the bottom line. Lack of foothold in international markets, with plenty of growth prospects, is a headwind. However, growing user and premium subscription base amid strong growth in online selling activity on account of coronavirus crisis-induced Internet demand, bodes well for top line. Solid uptick in Wix by Ascend is a positive. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.94.

WIX opened at $282.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

