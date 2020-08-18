Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Witan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.