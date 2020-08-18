Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Witan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

