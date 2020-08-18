Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WETF. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

WETF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

